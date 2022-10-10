BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said stabbed a man in a fight Friday.

Deputies said at around 10 p.m. Friday, Justin Claudio, 33, and another man got into an argument than escalated into a full-blown fight at a home on 9th Street Court East.

According to the sheriff’s office, Claudio allegedly stabbed the victim in the torso and left arm with a knife.

First responders treated the victim and took him to Blake Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Deputies said they later found Claudio Sunday on 14th Street West and arrested him on an attempted murder charge.