Argument leads man to run over another man with pick up, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – He was dragged more than a block, wedged under a pick-up truck!

A Manatee County man is facing attempted murder charges after cops say, an argument led to a violent outburst.

Neighbors in the fishing community of Cortez and Manatee County sheriff’s deputies, tell of a violent confrontation on 46th Avenue West, Monday night.

“You can see the tracks all the way down the road,” said Greg Stewart.

Skidmarks on the ground show where investigators say, 57-year old David Nichols ran over the victim with his pickup, dragging him for a block.

He ended up at the end of Greg Stewart’s driveway. “I seen a man laying down on the ground screaming for 911,” said Stewart.

Neighbors identify the victim as 61-year-old Freddy Gilleman.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a guy that would always be there try to make everybody happy,” said Stewart.

Pam Rees heard Freddy’s cries for help as he ran to the scene and called 911. His injuries, too grizzly to describe, telling News Channel 8 Freddy is a kind-hearted soul.

“He’s a fisherman. So when he comes offshore, or if he’s got extra fish, she fillets em. He takes em around the neighborhood and gives em to everybody. He’s just a thoughtful gentleman. He didn’t deserve this,” said Rees.

Pam Rees

She said Nichols gunned his engine as Freddy got to the corner.

Neighbors are happy to see an arrest.

“He was a very very good man. A very kind man. And to the point where they actually had to lock the doors today at the hospital,” said neighbor Jennifer Mahle.

Manatee deputies found Nichols and his truck at a nearby mobile home park. he has been charged with attempted murder.

Neighbors said the argument between Nichols and Gilleman was over a woman the men had dated.