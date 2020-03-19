Anna Maria beaches closing in response to coronavirus

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Anna Maria Island is temporarily closing all beaches in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

City officials posted an alert for visitors on Thursday saying all beaches in the City of Anna Maria will close at 6 a.m. Friday until further notice.

The note also addressed restaurants, which are allowed to stay open to serve meals and alcohol. However, restaurants are being told to limit occupancy to 50 percent and arrange tables and chairs so customers are no closer than 6 feet from each other. Parties with more than 10 people should not be seated together, the notice says.

In addition, visitors are being warned that Publix, the only large grocery store on the island, has had daily shortages of food and supplies. City officials say those shortages have created an inconvenience for residents and visitors.

“Please take this information into consideration prior to planning a visit or vacation to our city,” the city said.

The City of Anna Maria, along with Manatee County and the State of Florida, is currently under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

