MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was arrested on several charges including attempted murder after police say he rammed his vehicle into a man he had gotten into an argument with Tuesday evening.

Bradenton Police were called to a reported hit-and-run along the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue West Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m.

Detectives later learned the teen and the victim, a 35-year-old man, got into a verbal argument before the teen drove away, turned around, and intentionally hit the victim before driving away again.

The teen then left the vehicle and ran away. He was arrested hours later.

Police said the victim suffered several injuries and was listed in “critical but stable condition.”

The teen was charged with attempted murder, hit-and-run with serious bodily injury, reckless driving with serious bodily injury, and no valid driver’s license with serious bodily injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at Manatee Crime Stoppers.