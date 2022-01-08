AMBER Alert issued for missing Palmetto girl last seen in December

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert early Saturday morning for a missing 7-year-old out of Palmetto.

The FDLE initially sent out a missing child alert Friday for Ashley Ordaz. Palmetto police said that the girl was taken by her father, 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.

According to the Palmetto Police Department, Ashley’s mother allowed her to stay with her father for the holidays with the agreement to return her by Jan. 3. During this time, Ashley’s parents were routinely speaking to each other on the phone.

However, police said when she called him to return her daughter, he refused to do so. The child has been missing since Dec. 10, 2021, according to the FDLE.

Ashley is described as being 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 52 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to possibly have a small cut on her forehead.

The FDLE said the child’s last known location was the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto. Authorities said they believe she is with Flores-Gonzalez and could be travelling in a white Ford Expedition.

Flores-Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where they are, call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or 911.