ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was rescued on Anna Maria Island over the weekend.

A video from Devon Straight shows a man getting up close with the gator and placing a rope around its neck.

The gator starts fighting back and begins to do barrel rolls.

The man walks the gator to a sidewalk, where a Manatee County deputy is standing by.

Credit: Devon Straight/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Straight said the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes Beach Police Department assisted with the rescue.

“Interesting end to my shift,” Straight said.

The alligator was reportedly injured. It is not known what kind of injury it suffered.