Alligator found in Texas Roadhouse parking lot in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small alligator was found in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in Manatee County Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s twitter page tweeted out an image of Sgt. Hendrickson holding a female gator who “apparently had a craving for some Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls.”

The sheriff’s office said a restaurant customer found the gator hiding under her car in the parking lot.

The alligator was moved to a safer location “out east.”

