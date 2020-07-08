Live Now
Alligator found in Texas Roadhouse parking lot in Manatee County

Manatee County

Photo: Manatee Sheriff

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small alligator was found in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in Manatee County Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s twitter page tweeted out an image of Sgt. Hendrickson holding a female gator who “apparently had a craving for some Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls.”

The sheriff’s office said a restaurant customer found the gator hiding under her car in the parking lot.

The alligator was moved to a safer location “out east.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

