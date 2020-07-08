Alligator found in Texas Roadhouse parking lot in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small alligator was found in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in Manatee County Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s twitter page tweeted out an image of Sgt. Hendrickson holding a female gator who “apparently had a craving for some Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls.”
The sheriff’s office said a restaurant customer found the gator hiding under her car in the parking lot.
The alligator was moved to a safer location “out east.”
