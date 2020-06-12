Alligator blamed for crash that killed Manatee County man

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An alligator crossing a road in Manatee County caused an accident that killed a Myakka City man Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened on State Road 70, just east of Lowe Avenue around 10:41 p.m.

The reptile was crossing State Road 70 when it traveled into the path of a sedan with two passengers inside. The driver swerved to avoid the gator, and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled into a ditch and collided with a tree.

A 23-year-old man inside of the vehicle was killed, and the driver, a 20-year-old Bradenton man, suffered minor inujuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

