SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) — Create sweet holiday memories by crafting your own candy cane at the Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island.

For 125 years, the Vrinios family has been hand crafting candy canes, originating in Champaign, Illinois, and now is a tradition on the Suncoast.

Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. is your last chance to get in on the fun and make your own candy cane. Every December, the Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island is infused with the scent of minty candy canes.

Using his grandfather’s recipe and original equipment, Peter Vrinios and his son make candy canes just as they did in 1898.

“I brought this original marble table with me, that’s how important it was to keep the tradition going. I get a little choked up thinking about it, I guess it means a lot to me,” said Vrinios.

People gather in-store or peer through the window to see the show.

“I have not seen anything like this before, no, but it’s really fun to see Christmas in Florida and just show something fresh and new that hasn’t been done before,” said visitor from Minnesota Annabelle Allen.

Vrinios said no two candy canes are alike, and they aren’t like the typical store-bought ones.

“They’re probably 10 times bigger. Most people throw those factory candy canes away,” said Vrinios.

In terms of taste, one customer said, “It’s superior.”

But beyond how they taste, friends and family can gather to create their own uniquely shaped candy cane just in time for the holidays.

The Fudge Shop of Anna Maria Island is located at 117 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach.

For questions, email vrinioscanes@aol.com.