ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – 11 people were involved in a boat crash off the Manatee County coast on Sunday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said two boats collided around near Key Royale Sandbar around 3 p.m. One person was airlifted to the hospital and eight others have minor injuries.

On summer weekends, Anna Maria Island is no stranger to boaters.

“Definitely a lot about traffic a lot of people heading to Egmont Key or Passage Key to the sandbar up for the day and yesterday was no different than most summer days here on the weekend,” said island resident Richard Cohen. “It was completely packed, looked like a Walmart parking lot.”

Cohen saw the response from his dock after two boats collided near marker 64.

“This is a beautiful area, paradise, and the secrets out some more and more boaters are coming to the area in general is a very safe place to boat,” said Rodney Kwiatkowski the Fire Marshal with West Manatee Fire Rescue District Fire.

FWC said a 43-foot open vessel with two people on board was operating on plane when it collided with a 23-foot open vessel with nine people on board. Those nine people aboard the 23-foot vessel were taken to the hospital. One person was airlifted because of their severity. The two people of the 43-foot vessel were not hurt.

“There was one trauma alert, a 41-year-old female, who sustained head and face lacerations due to that impact of the collision,” said Kwiatkowski.

FWC said this is an ongoing investigation.