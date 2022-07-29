8 unlicensed contractors arrested in Manatee County, deputies say

Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said that the operation addressed unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation exemptions.

The men were charged with failing to obtain workers’ compensation coverage and unlicensed contracting.

They include:

Albert Alvarez of Thonotosassa.

Ryan Bogos of Sarasota.

Thomas Yannotti of Ellenton.

Julian Guchak of Northport.

Jeffery Tenpenny of St. Petersburg.

Luis Pineiro of Bradenton.

Daniel Rotar of Northport.

Jamey Darnell of Sarasota.

Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said.

Residents looking to hire a contractor should verify proper licensing and proof of insurance.

Deputies said that you should always ask to see a contractor’s credentials, references from customers and never agree to pay the full amount for services upfront.

Anyone who believes that someone is operating as an unlicensed contractor should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.