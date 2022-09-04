BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday’s alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman.

The FWC said that at around 6 p.m., a call came in about a 7-foot-11-inch alligator attacking a woman at a pond on Ellsworth Avenue in the Del Webb retirement community.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

The FWC said a witness kept an eye on the alligator after the attack until it was captured by an FWC trapper.

Officials said there were no other alligators in the area that matched the description of the attacker, leading them to believe the slain gator was the correct one.

Photos of the aftermath showed the alligator after it was trapped and killed. It had blood on its mouth while the FWC trapper cut its abdomen open.