7 years after deadly shooting, Palmetto murder suspect turns himself in

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ricardo Garcia of Palmetto is facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2014 shooting death of Javare Thomas.

Palmetto police spent the last several years investigating the case and obtained an arrested warrant for Garcia about three weeks ago. He turned himself in on Monday.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 22, 2014. The Hall Nightclub in Palmetto had just closed and police say a fight broke out.

According to police, Thomas and his friends were driving away from the club when the driver of a black pick-up truck pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots. One of the shots hit Thomas in the head, killing him.

Palmetto investigators learned Garcia was involved in a fight with another individual at the night club. When Garcia caught up with the vehicle the Thomas was riding in, he mistook it as the vehicle occupied by the person he had just been in a fight with, police say.

Thomas was an innocent victim.

His mother hadn’t given up hope that her son’s killer would be brought to justice. During a 2019 news conference, she admitted it had been a tough several years.

“It has been difficult for me as a mom to live, to carry on….This was my hero. This was my king, this was my soul,” Tonya Thomas said during that 2019 news conference. “I hold my head up with dignity and pride knowing that this is what my son will want me to do to live to fight, not give up hope.”

Thomas would have turned 34 years old on April 18.

Garcia is being held in the Manatee County Jail without bond. Court records show the 28-year-old was arrested in 2013 for possession of marijuana and illegally carrying a concealed firearm.