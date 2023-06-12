MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 7-week-old puppies were found abandoned on a sidewalk near a Bradenton Walmart on Friday.

The Manatee County Government Public Safety Department said the puppies were left in a sealed box, left to fend for themselves near 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East.

Officials said the puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus and both had a temperature of 106 degrees.

“Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to us, we were able to rush them to an emergency veterinarian,” officials said.

Authorities are now looking for the person responsible for abandoning the puppies.

Anyone who witnessed the abandonment or knows anything about the puppies or the person involved is asked to call an MCAW officer at 941-742-5933 ext. 1.