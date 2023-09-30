TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a seven-vehicle crash in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said at 9:45 p.m., a car rear-ended another vehicle as they were heading north on US-301 toward Tallevast Road.

This initial collision triggered a chain reaction as the first car crashed into four other vehicles.

Troopers said the second vehicle, which carried a 38-year-old woman and 7-year-old boy from Ellenton, was knocked into a right turn lane where it crashed into another car and flipped over.

The woman and child did not survive.

Three other people were injured in the crash. According to the FHP, the driver in the first vehicle, a 25-year-old Sarasota man, suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.