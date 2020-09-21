VIDEO: 7 rescued from boat that capsized near Port Manatee

Manatee County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their vessel capsized bout a half-mile east of Delta Cut near Port Manatee over the weekend.

The Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg station released video of the rescue on Monday. A group of people can be seen clinging to the overturn boat while guardsman use a rope to pull them to safety.

The individuals were transported to Port Manatee to be medically evaluated and are expected to be okay.

