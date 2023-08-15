BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven Bradenton residents were indicted for their alleged involvement in a meth trafficking organization, according to officials.

Clemente Betancourt, 27, Estevan Betancourt, 18, Larry Lee Woodard, Jr., 28, Adonis Bonilla, 28, Omar Mejia, 28, Jesse Leahy, 47, and Alexander Perez, 29, were allegedly involved in a conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth throughout Bradenton and Manatee County, according to officials.

The alleged scheme took place between March 2022 and May 2023, officials said.

A search warrant at the time of the arrests was executed on the Betancourt’s home in Bradenton, which resulted in law enforcement finding three guns, one pound of meth, 22 cellphones, cocaine, and marijuana, according to officials.

All seven suspects were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, officials said. Charges were also filed against the suspects for narcotics transactions on specific dates.