BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police have located and arrested the sixth suspect from a January homicide in which more than 60 shots were fired.

Police said Mekhi Booker, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and robbery for the shooting that occurred on 10th Avenue West.

The suspects are accused of arriving at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery. When the suspects opened fire, hitting three victims. One of the victims died.

In addition to Booker’s arrest, the following are in custody:

Tyreak Allen, 20

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kevion Brooks, 22

Jerome Williams, 20

Shamar Mobley, 20

Authorities are continuing to search for the seventh suspect, 19-year-old Kobe Brooks.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and submit tips visit manateecrimestoppers.com or through the Florida Crime Stoppers app. You could be eligible for a $3,000 cash reward.