BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday.

Bradenton police said they responded to multiple reports of a shooting on 17th Street E. at 8:45 p.m.

Officers said they found a 64-year-old man dead when they arrived in the area.

Police said detectives are looking into several leads, but did not say what led up to the death or provide information about suspects or vehicles involved.

The Bradenton Police Department is asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact them at (941) 932-9300 or BPDtips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.