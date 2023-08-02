MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a $60,000 boat robbery that belonged to a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor.

According to a news release, the stolen equipment on the SeaArk aluminum boat belonged to Oceanik, Inc. and was awaiting scheduled repairs on the Green Bridge.

The 22-foot-long boat was docked overnight near the Bradenton day dock near the Riverwalk.

The robbery was reported around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Green Bridge was expected to shut down one lane for repairs starting at 7 a.m.

The police department asks anyone with information about the theft or suspects to contact them at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or go to manateecrimestoppers.com.