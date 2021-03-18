55+ age group can now register for COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County officials announced Thursday it will expand its standby COVID-19 vaccination pool registration to residents 55 and over.

The county said this expansion comes after nearly all residents 65+ who registered for the standby pool have now been vaccinated.

Manatee County will not vaccinate anyone younger than 60 until directed by Governor DeSantis but will allow them to register in the standby pool.

Anyone 55 and older can enroll in the county’s new online registration system by going to vax.mymanatee.org or by calling Manatee County’s call center at 311.

As of Wednesday, nearly 75,000 residents have received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through a Manatee County-operated vaccination site.

“We are having a large number of people decline their appointment or tell us they’ve been vaccinated elsewhere,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “That’s why I want to encourage anyone 60 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine with Manatee County and we should be getting a shot in your arm very quickly.”

Manatee County COVID-19 vaccine appointment notifications will come from the following number: 941-742-4300. Those who enrolled for text notifications will receive updates from 88911. The county is encouraging residents who enrolled in the standby pool to program those numbers into their phone so it does not appear to be a spam call.

If you receive a call or text, it is important to respond quickly to secure an appointment date and time.