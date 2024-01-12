TAMPA (WFLA) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a 2022 murder suspect.

34-year-old Alex Martinez is wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, whom Martinez shot and killed during a drug deal at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier in October 2022, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to investigators, Martinez is believed to be hiding in Hillsborough County and is known to stay in the Plant City area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, or to remain anonymous and to be eligible for additional reward money, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.