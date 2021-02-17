LIVE NOW /
5-year-old boy with cancer to become honorary Manatee deputy

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A local 5-year-old boy with cancer who has dreams of becoming a police officer will get to be an honorary deputy for the day.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will deputize 5-year-old Jeremiah at a ceremony on Wednesday.

There, he will have the chance to meet with deputies and K-9s from different units and to take a ride inside the SWAT Team’s BearCat armored vehicle.

Jeremiah will be sworn in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. This story will be updated after the ceremony.

