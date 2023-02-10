MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Five teenagers were arrested Friday after deputies said they shot Orbeez at several middle school students waiting at a bus stop.

Manatee County deputies said the middle school students were waiting at a bus stop near the 200 block of 60th Avenue West on Friday morning when someone in a car drove by and shot Orbeez (water beads) from a nerf-style toy gun at them.

Deputies said some of the students received minor marks from the Orbeez.

All five teens were charged with battery, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.