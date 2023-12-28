TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five members of a drug-trafficking operation were arrested and three more have an active arrest warrant after a five-month undercover operation, the Bradenton Police Department announced Thursday.

In August, detectives say they learned that documented gang member and convicted felon Pedro Garcia was distributing drugs in Manatee County through multiple co-conspirators. The department’s Narcotics Unit partnered with Homeland Security Investigations, the Central Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-Gulf Coast Task Force, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for the investigation.

During the investigation, undercover agents were able to buy drugs from Garcia and wiretap his phone.

On Dec. 4, police stopped a vehicle seen leaving Garcia’s home. During the stop, investigators say they seized 924.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Then, while executing search warrants at Garcia’s home and a home he frequented on Dec. 21 and 22, investigators say 72.4 grams of fentanyl, two rifles, and two handguns were seized.

Garcia, 41, faces three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing, four counts of possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a gang-related convicted felon.

Police say Garcia was on probation for possession of a firearm and was out on bond for two murder charges in Manatee County at the time of his arrest.

The following co-conspirators were also arrested:

Rocky Jimenez, 42: Two counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing.

Two counts of trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of Fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of public housing. Ernestina Gutierrez, 56: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Cynthia Gutierrez-Mendez, 26: Conspiracy to deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church.

Conspiracy to deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a church. Gerardo Casiano, 23: Conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1000 feet

of a church.

Warrants have also been issued for the following suspects:

Pablo Adrian Estrada, 32: Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl and trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl and trafficking in Methamphetamine. Francisco Flores III, 38: Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl.

Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl. Laquinton Trevon Hart, 30: Conspiracy to possess Fentanyl with intent to sell within

1000 feet of a church.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.