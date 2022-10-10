BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.

State officials said heavy rainfall and strong winds from Hurricane Ian caused a power outage at a Bradenton lift station. A backup generator failed after an extended period of operation.

Officials said wastewater was released into Wares Creek.

In an effort to clean up the area, officials said they applied lime, raked and disposed of debris and barricaded the area to traffic.