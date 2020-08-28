4-year-old hit by bullet in Bradenton, search underway for potential suspects

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 4-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while riding in a car with his mother, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night at 27th Street East and 30th Avenue East.

The sheriff’s office says at the time of the shooting, a vehicle being driven by the victim’s mother was traveling South on 27th Street East when her vehicle was hit with multiple bullets ultimately hitting the 4-year-old child in the shoulder as he rode in the backseat.

The child was transported to Tampa General Hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery. The mother was uninjured.

Witnesses describe one suspect as a black male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches in height with a thin build, wearing a plain white t-shirt. While another suspect is described as a black male wearing all black running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.