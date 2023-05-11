MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 4-year-old Bradenton boy was killed in a crash Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 39-year-old man lost control of his car, entered the grass median and overturned on U.S. 19 south of Bayshore Drive.

A 4-year-old boy was ejected from the car and died at the scene, troopers said.

The driver was critically injured and taken to a hospital. A 16-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman were also in the car when it crashed. They both suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.