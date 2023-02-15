TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Thanksgiving Day, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heard gunshots while patrolling the 1800 block of 28th Avenue East around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 24.

When he arrived at the scene, he saw evidence in the roadway. A witness told him that an unidentified man had fled the area, but couldn’t say where they were headed.

Later, authorities learned a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He later died.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim, citing Marsy’s Law.

Homicide detectives interviewed multiple juveniles who were there the night of the shooting, and developed probable cause to arrest three minors.

Authorities said the teens were there for a firearms transaction. They were engaged in a robbery at the time of a shooting, and the victim was shot in self-defense.

The teens, ages 13, 14, and 15, were all charged with felony murder. Another teenager, identified as 18-year-old Uriel Carrillo was arrested for accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.