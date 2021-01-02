4 hospitalized after 2 drive-by shootings in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were hospitalized Friday night after two individuals in a Nissan Altima pulled up to two different Manatee County homes and fired their guns, deputies said.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals in a white Nissan Altima pulled up to a house on 21st Street West in Palmetto and started firing just before 8 p.m.
Three victims, all males ages 37, 26, and 22, were injured in the shooting. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
About an hour later, investigators believe same vehicle pulled up to a house on 27th Avenue West in Bradenton and shot a 16-year-old girl outside her home. She transported to a Sarasota hospital and is expected to recover.
The motive in both cases remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.
