4 hospitalized after 2 drive-by shootings in Manatee County

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Four people were hospitalized Friday night after two individuals in a Nissan Altima pulled up to two different Manatee County homes and fired their guns, deputies said.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals in a white Nissan Altima pulled up to a house on 21st Street West in Palmetto and started firing just before 8 p.m.

Three victims, all males ages 37, 26, and 22, were injured in the shooting. They were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

About an hour later, investigators believe same vehicle pulled up to a house on 27th Avenue West in Bradenton and shot a 16-year-old girl outside her home. She transported to a Sarasota hospital and is expected to recover.

The motive in both cases remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to  contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss