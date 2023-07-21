MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said three 16-year-old boys were arrested after burglarizing a local vape shop and driving a stolen Kia Soul at 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the teenagers robbed Big Boy Vapers, located at 5203 Cortez Road in Bradenton.

As deputies moved in, the suspects fled in the stolen Kia and crashed in the 6800 block of 26th Street West. They took off on foot, but deputies apprehended two of the suspects while the third was taken into custody by a K-9 unit.

The three boys are charged with burglary to a business, motor vehicle theft, and resisting without violence. This is the second arrest for one of the suspects, as he was charged with burglarizing other vape shops last year.

The stolen car and vape items were released back to the victims.

Due to recent vape shop burglaries, detectives had already organized an operation to catch the suspects targeting these businesses.

The investigation into other vape shop burglaries is ongoing.