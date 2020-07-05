3 shot, police investigating in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with three victims.

Police say the shooting took place on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East in Bradenton.

600 block of MLK Ave E. Shooting investigation with three victims. All have non life threatening injuries. Detectives on scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/2ohckAzI7y — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) July 5, 2020

All three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.

Detectives are on the scene now.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

