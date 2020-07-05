3 shot, police investigating in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with three victims.

Police say the shooting took place on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East in Bradenton.

All three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.

Detectives are on the scene now.

