3 shot, police investigating in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bradenton Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with three victims.
Police say the shooting took place on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East in Bradenton.
All three of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.
Detectives are on the scene now.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
