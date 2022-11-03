MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three girls were hurt in a Manatee County crash late Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was driving north on 15th Street East and approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East around 4:35 p.m.

Investigators said a 15-year-old, 11-year-old and 9-year-old were running from a driveway at the Samoset Car Wash and crossed 15th Street East.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the girls ran across 15th Street and into the path of the pickup truck driver.

Investigators said the 44-year-old driver tried to avoid hitting the girls, so he steered to the right. However, troopers said the front of the pickup truck collided with all three girls in the intersection.

Troopers said the pickup traveled off the right side of the road and onto the shoulder, colliding with a mailbox.

All three girls were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it will continue to investigate the crash.