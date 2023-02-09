MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted for the 2021 murder of Tracy Priester was arrested in Detroit Michigan, authorities announced Thursday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Anthony Rahming had been on the run since detectives learned he shot and killed Priester during an argument in the 6100 block of 10th Street East in Bradenton on Dec. 16, 2021.

Deputies said the two were involved in an argument when Rahming shot Priester.

Priester was found dead in the parking lot of Winn Dixie after a friend, who was driving him to the hospital, pulled over to call 911.

Through an investigation, Manatee County detectives and federal agents learned Rahming was in the Macomb County, Michigan area. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He will be extradited to Manatee County in the coming days.