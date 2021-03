BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Police opened a homicide investigation Thursday night after a 20-year-old was found dead on a sidewalk in Bradenton.

Police discovered the body of Antonio Aguirre in the 700 block of 25th Street E. at about 10:20 p.m.

Police said his death was being investigated as a homicide, but did not say whether any arrests had been made.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.