MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old Palmetto man died in a rollover crash Tuesday after authorities said he was ejected from his own vehicle while driving through Manatee County.

Troopers said the 20-year-old was driving along US-41 North, approaching 37th Street Court East and the entrance ramp with US-41 Business Route when he lost control of his sedan.

The vehicle then veered across the right lane of US-41 North and onto the grass gore where it rotated, overturned, and collided with an SUV traveling in the same direction. The SUV was carrying two people.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was ejected from his sedan and later died at an area hospital. A crash report indicated he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two victims suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.