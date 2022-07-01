BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department said a 2-year-old drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning.

According to a BPD Facebook post, it happened in a canal near the View Carlton Arms Apartments. The child’s family does live at the complex according to police.

Officials said the call came in around 10:31 a.m. A witness found the child’s body in the canal.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of the drowning. They said they are talking to the family and the witness.

This is a developing story. Check back with WFLA for updates.