2-year-old boy drowns in Palmetto pond, sheriff’s office investigating

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a suspected drowning of a 2-year-old boy in Palmetto.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the drowning. According to deputies, the child’s mother, grandmother, and other siblings say they were doing things around the home when they lost track of the boy who was found floating in a pond behind their home.

The boy was unresponsive as family members pulled him from the water. The child was pronounced deceased at 2:05 p.m.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss