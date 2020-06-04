2-year-old boy drowns in Palmetto pond, sheriff’s office investigating

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating a suspected drowning of a 2-year-old boy in Palmetto.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods at 1:30 p.m. Thursday for the drowning. According to deputies, the child’s mother, grandmother, and other siblings say they were doing things around the home when they lost track of the boy who was found floating in a pond behind their home.

The boy was unresponsive as family members pulled him from the water. The child was pronounced deceased at 2:05 p.m.

The case remains under investigation.