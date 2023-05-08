(WFLA) — Manatee County deputies have arrested two teenagers in a shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the mall’s parking lot at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

It was initially said that two groups of people in two separate vehicles were shooting at each other, but investigators said it appears the shooting was one-sided.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cristian Mireles, 18, and a 17-year-old boy fired multiple shots at another group of teenagers in the other car.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened because of an earlier argument between the teenagers.

The shooting remains under investigation.