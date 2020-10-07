2 teen boys charged with murdering 17-year-old in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teens have been arrested after police say they shot and killed a 17-year-old.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call on MLK Avenue East for a report of a body found in a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male in the car.

Detectives say following an investigation and speaking to several witnesses, detectives were able to identify that the teen was shot by two 14-year-old boys.

The teens have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not release the teens name and this is an ongoing investigation.