2 teen boys charged with murdering 17-year-old in Manatee County

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two teens have been arrested after police say they shot and killed a 17-year-old.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call on MLK Avenue East for a report of a body found in a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old male in the car.

Detectives say following an investigation and speaking to several witnesses, detectives were able to identify that the teen was shot by two 14-year-old boys.

The teens have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not release the teens name and this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss