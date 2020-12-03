2 people injured, 1 firefighter hospitalized following house explosion in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews and deputies are responding to a house explosion in Manatee County following a gas leak and house fire.

According to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, the gas leak happened in the 2900 block of 9th Street West after 11:30 this morning with an explosion being heard on-scene just after 2 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of 29th Avenue West.

Fire rescue officials say two occupants at the home were taken to Blake Hospital with unknown injuries while a Cedar Hammock firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries while battling the fire.

TECO representatives say the gas leak was caused by a build-up in the sewer lines. 

This is a developing story check back for updates.

