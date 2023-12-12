TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Manatee County middle school students were arrested Monday after a fight broke out on campus.

At around 5:30 p.m., a school resource officer at Buffalo Creek Middle School stepped in to break up a brawl in the school’s courtyard.

The officer was hit in the face several times while trying to separate the boys, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The officer sustained a jaw injury and was treated at the hospital.

More deputies arrived and took the fighting students into custody. A 14-year-old boy was charged with fighting and battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony.

A 13-year-old boy was also referred to juvenile court on charged connected to the fight. The boy “claimed to be defending his cousin, who was being bullied,” according to MCSO.