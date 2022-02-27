2 men shot near Bradenton lounge; victims in critical condition

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said two men were in critical condition after being shot across the street from a lounge in Bradenton Sunday morning.

Deputies arrived at a parking lot of a business plaza on 14th Street West shortly before 1:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

According to deputies, hundreds of people were at The Touch of Class Restaurant and Lounge across the street and scattered after the shooting.

The victims were taken to Blake Medical Center for their wounds.

Detectives said they are following multiple leads but have made no arrests. No motive has been determined either.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office asked those with information to call them at (941) 747-3011

