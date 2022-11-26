TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents died Friday night after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were riding their motorcycle west on State Road 70 toward I-75 at around 9:40 p.m.

Eventually, they came upon an SUV that was traveling in front of them at a slower speed.

Troopers said the man driving the motorcycle tried to brake to avoid hitting the vehicle but lost control and flipped their vehicle, hitting the back of the SUV.

Both the man and woman were thrown from the motorcycle. According to the FHP, the woman died at the scene while the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No one in the SUV was injured.

Troopers are still investigating the crash as of this report.