BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead inside of a Manatee County home on Friday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a mobile home community on 55th Avenue Terrace West in unincorporated Bradenton at around 12:06 p.m.

A neighbor called 911 and reported hearing a woman screaming for help, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they found a 62-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man dead inside the home.

Deputies tracked down the man who was spotted running nearby. He was found along 14th Street West and was later identified as 36-year-old Thomas Matejcek. He was taken into custody and charges against him are pending.

“I commend the numerous deputies who converged on this area and quickly apprehended Matejcek for this senseless crime,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement.

The deaths were an isolated incident and not a random attack, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect reportedly knew the female victim, but the sheriff’s office did not elaborate on their relationship.

Deputies are investigating a possible motive.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.