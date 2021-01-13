LIVE NOW /
2 families displaced after fire rips through Bradenton apartment

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Two families were displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family apartment building in Bradenton Tuesday night, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at the Burgundy Condominiums, 4512 3rd Street Circle W. and saw flames and smoke coming from a first floor apartment.

It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the one apartment. No injuries were reported, but the apartment sustained approximately $100,000 in damage.

Fire officials said two families were displaced, but did not need assistance from the Red Cross.

