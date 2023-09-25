BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were hospitalized in a shooting in Bradenton Monday morning, according to police.

The Bradenton Police Department said the shooting happened at about 5:20 a.m. on 12th Street West.

Two victims, a male and female, were found at the scene and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Their ages and identities are not yet known.

According to police, they are not looking for suspects in this shooting, which appears to be an isolated incident.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.