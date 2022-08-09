(From left to right) Robert Frascella, 55; Thomas Harris, 31

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after Manatee deputies said they threatened to blow up a bank during a robbery.

MCSO said Robert Frascella, 55, and Thomas Harris, 31, were both arrested on armed robbery and false threat of an explosive device charges.

Deputies said around 2:40 p.m. Monday, Frascella went into a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish, demanded money and threatened to blow up the bank. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He also left a backpack behind. The MCSO Bomb Squad said they found a suspicious box inside the bag, but there was no explosive material inside, just glassware.

During the investigation deputies said they discovered Harris was the getaway driver.

Some of the stolen money was found when the men were arrested.

The FBI is also investigating this case.