19-year-old struck and killed by lightning in Manatee County

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old roofer has died after being struck by lightning.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Jesus Olvera-Aguilar was working on top of The Walk Apartments when co-workers saw a flash and heard a loud bang.

Deputies say Olvera-Aguilar’s brother, who was also on the roof, turned around and saw his brother lying on the roof unconscious and not breathing.

EMS and Fire responded to the scene and began life saving efforts but were unable to revive Olvera-Aguilar.

The case is being ruled an accidental death.

