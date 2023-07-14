TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old Bradenton man died early Friday morning after the car he was riding in crashed into the Manatee River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP report said at 3:04 a.m., a car was heading south on Fort Hamer Road when it missed a left curve and entered a parking lot.

Troopers said the vehicle continued before it crashed into the Manatee River.

According to the report, the driver, another 18-year-old man from Bradenton, managed to escape and swim to shore.

However, the passenger did not escape and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said they are continuing to investigate what happened.